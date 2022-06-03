Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.39. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

