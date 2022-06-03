Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

SEAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of SEAT opened at $9.23 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,871,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

