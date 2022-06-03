Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Buys $16,240.00 in Stock

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman purchased 8,000 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $16,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $1.97 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Vivos Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.