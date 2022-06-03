Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Buys $16,240.00 in Stock

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman purchased 8,000 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $16,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $1.97 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VVOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.