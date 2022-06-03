VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 35,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,925,877 shares in the company, valued at $126,446,963.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 9,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

