VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 35,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,925,877 shares in the company, valued at $126,446,963.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.
NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 9,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,837. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
