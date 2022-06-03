VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.90.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66. VMware has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $7,081,793 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.