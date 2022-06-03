Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

