VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Purchases 9,999 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,391.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,038,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli bought 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VOXX International by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VOXX shares. TheStreet lowered VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

