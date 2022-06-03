VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOXX. DA Davidson lowered their price target on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,411,008.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 77,375 shares of company stock worth $593,420. Insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in VOXX International by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

