Vroom, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

VRM opened at $1.39 on Friday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Vroom by 1,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 957,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Vroom by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 934,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 468,539 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Vroom by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 300,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 137,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

