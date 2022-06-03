VTEX (VTEX) and Its Rivals Financial Review

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VTEX to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VTEX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42% VTEX Competitors -30.79% -64.85% -8.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VTEX and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 VTEX Competitors 2902 13827 25044 694 2.55

VTEX presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 336.89%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.76%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VTEX and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million -$60.51 million -13.81 VTEX Competitors $1.73 billion $274.48 million -46,263.85

VTEX’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VTEX competitors beat VTEX on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About VTEX (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

