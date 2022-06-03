vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT):

5/29/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – vTv Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

5/13/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – vTv Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VTVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 403,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.41. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

