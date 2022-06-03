Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WKCMF. HSBC cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($176.34) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €168.00 ($180.65) to €184.00 ($197.85) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €190.00 ($204.30) to €205.00 ($220.43) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $196.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.