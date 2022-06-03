Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Director Sells $30,760.02 in Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Green sold 170,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $30,760.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,426,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,797.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jonathan Green sold 255,891 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $48,619.29.

On Friday, May 27th, Jonathan Green sold 130,009 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $26,001.80.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jonathan Green sold 47,888 shares of Waitr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $9,577.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Jonathan Green sold 24,837 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,215.77.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jonathan Green sold 8,828 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $1,942.16.

Shares of WTRH stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Thursday. 1,611,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.51.

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.04 million for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Waitr by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 65.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

