Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,684,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

