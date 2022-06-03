Warburg Research Analysts Give JOST Werke (ETR:JST) a €67.00 Price Target

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($72.04) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, February 18th.

JOST Werke stock traded up €0.70 ($0.75) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €41.20 ($44.30). The stock had a trading volume of 8,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 12-month high of €57.80 ($62.15). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.43.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

