Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

WMG opened at $30.41 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 113.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

