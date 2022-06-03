Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.92%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

