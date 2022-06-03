Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) recently:

5/27/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00.

5/17/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $18.00.

5/16/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.

5/9/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 28,251 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

