Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) recently:
- 5/27/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $18.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.69% and a negative net margin of 366.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.
