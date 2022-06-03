Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT):

5/31/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Vascular Biogenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/7/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VBLT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,981. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

