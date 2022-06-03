Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

5/17/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $56.00 to $38.00.

5/12/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $40.00.

5/12/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $45.00.

5/12/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $21.00.

5/10/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $36.00.

5/9/2022 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $53.00.

4/27/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $32.00.

4/19/2022 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $108.00.

4/7/2022 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.29. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $362,598,000. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

