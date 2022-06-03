Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) recently:

5/28/2022 – Rocket Lab USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

5/21/2022 – Rocket Lab USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

5/18/2022 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Rocket Lab USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00.

RKLB opened at 4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.45. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of 4.27 and a 1-year high of 21.34.

Get Rocket Lab USA Inc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $12,019,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth $33,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $15,993,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $32,260,000.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.