Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) recently:

5/26/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 135 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 155 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 155 ($1.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/23/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/12/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 200 ($2.53). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/10/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 135 ($1.71). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 155 ($1.96) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 155 ($1.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.40) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/6/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 162 ($2.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/6/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 196 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/3/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 205 ($2.59) price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.90) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 205 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – International Consolidated Airlines Group was given a new GBX 196 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LON:IAG opened at GBX 125.92 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The company has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.76. International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.05 ($2.66). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.09.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.