Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HUYA (HUYA)

5/26/2022 – HUYA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

5/24/2022 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

5/18/2022 – HUYA had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $5.70 to $4.60. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – HUYA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $6.80 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – HUYA was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

HUYA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HUYA by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

