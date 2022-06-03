Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ: LSPD) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$60.00.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $45.00.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $24.00.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $35.00.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $31.00.

5/20/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $39.00.

5/16/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $40.00.

5/13/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00.

4/19/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

4/5/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Lightspeed Commerce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.52.

Get Lightspeed Commerce Inc alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.