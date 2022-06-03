Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marqeta (MQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):

5/24/2022 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Marqeta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

5/17/2022 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

5/17/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $16.00.

5/12/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00.

5/3/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $11.08 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $84,703,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 22,712.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 2,705.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

