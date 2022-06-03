Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $145.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s current price.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.96.

Shares of OKTA traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 157,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,224. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $170.55.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

