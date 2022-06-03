Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $345.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.89. The stock had a trading volume of 44,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.