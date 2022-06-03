Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $400.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.21.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,690. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $18,763,499.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RH by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RH by 6.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RH by 31.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

