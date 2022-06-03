Wells Fargo & Company Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $735.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $735.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.95.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $633.76. 8,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $680.09 and its 200-day moving average is $648.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $499.78 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 40.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,437,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total transaction of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $609,222,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

