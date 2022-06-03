Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of WLK opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810 over the last 90 days. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $373,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $1,286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westlake by 10.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $936,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $335,000.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

