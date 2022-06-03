Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whole Earth Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $299.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

