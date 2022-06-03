William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Crane in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of CR stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48. Crane has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Crane’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Crane by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Crane by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

