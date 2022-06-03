William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

CRM opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.17.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,544,985. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

