William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.80.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $459,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,544,985 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

