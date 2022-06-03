Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.95.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.15.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after buying an additional 70,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.