WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

