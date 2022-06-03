Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

