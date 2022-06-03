Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.06.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
NASDAQ WIX opened at $65.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after purchasing an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 599,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wix.com (Get Rating)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
