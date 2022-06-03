Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,132.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WZZZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 6,100 ($77.18) to GBX 5,400 ($68.32) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($55.67) to GBX 3,500 ($44.28) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($51.24) to GBX 3,660 ($46.31) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt raised Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($61.99) to GBX 2,800 ($35.43) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZZY opened at $9.44 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.