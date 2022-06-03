WM Technology (MAPS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WM Technology (NASDAQ: MAPS):

6/1/2022 – WM Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

5/25/2022 – WM Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

5/19/2022 – WM Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

5/13/2022 – WM Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

5/7/2022 – WM Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

5/5/2022 – WM Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00.

MAPS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 698,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

In related news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,542.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $153,105.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,005.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in WM Technology by 83.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

