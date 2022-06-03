WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$184.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$177.00 to C$184.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.58.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSPOF stock remained flat at $$116.35 on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.