WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in WW International by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WW opened at $8.25 on Friday. WW International has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $580.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.60.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.60 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

