Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) General Counsel Sells $2,424,660.14 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.39. 816,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 810,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 109,399 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

