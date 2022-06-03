XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 89,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
