XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

NYSE:XFLT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 89,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,788. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.