XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. XOS has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

XOS ( NASDAQ:XOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter valued at $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XOS by 871.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 479,095 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XOS by 623.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

