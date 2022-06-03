XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $55.62 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

