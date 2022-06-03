Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

Several research firms have commented on YRI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97.

YRI stock opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 38.64. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.