Yanzhuan Zheng Sells 136,398 Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Yanzhuan Zheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of Microvast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54.

MVST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 879,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,341. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

