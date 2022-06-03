Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Alaunos Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alaunos Therapeutics.
Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04.
Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.73.
Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.
