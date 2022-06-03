Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Alaunos Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alaunos Therapeutics.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaunos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Alaunos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.