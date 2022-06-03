Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. eGain had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. eGain has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $290.84 million, a P/E ratio of 304.67 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

