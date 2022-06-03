Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Aaron’s reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 256,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.73%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

